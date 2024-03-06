TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With the end of session just days away, the Florida Legislature barreled through several bills Wednesday, including a ban on cultivated meat.

What You Need To Know Florida lawmakers are barreling through the agenda before session’s end



The Legislature approved a ban on synthetic meat on Wednesday



They also gave the OK on a new requirement mandating communism history instruction in schools



The session ends on March 8

The bill, SB 1084, threatens to restrict the manufacture and sale of cultivated meat. The proposal, among others, passed Wednesday and will require Gov. Ron DeSantis’ final approval.

“Cultured meat is made by man,” said Yulee Republican Rep. Dean Black. “Real meat is made by God himself.”

Lawmakers also approved a bill requiring lower-school history lessons on communism. Under Florida law, high school students are already required to learn about communism on “Victims of Communism Day.”

“I would argue that the threat still lives on,” said Hialeah Republican Rep. Alex Rizo.

The House and Senate, meanwhile, are negotiating restrictions on hemp and products like Delta 8 and Delta 10. Delta products are commonly available in smoke shops, gas stations and convenience stores.

“For those of you thinking (you’re) tough on crime... (you) don’t want any drugs... Let’s be very clear. This will still be available, and it will still be sold in Florida,” said Hollywood Democratic Rep. Hillary Cassell.

Last but not least, lawmakers gave the OK on a new property insurance initiative. The proposal, House Bill 1029, is a pilot program designed to expand the My Safe Florida Home Program.

It would allow condo associations, like residential homeowners, to pursue matching grant dollars for storm-hardening renovations.

“Condo owners have not been able to take advantage of My Safe Florida. A lot of these buildings haven’t been hardened in years,” said Coral Gables Republican Rep. Vicki Lopez.

The 2024 Legislative Session is slated to end on March 8.