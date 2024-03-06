TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As the state's budget awaits a final vote from the Florida Legislature, the Florida Education Association (FEA) says the boost in funding won't be enough to meet Florida's growing needs.

"The overall funding for public schools continues to be horrific in the state of Florida," said FEA President Andrew Spar.

On Tuesday, the organization, which is the largest teachers union in the state, released details about the Legislature's budget proposal along with their concerns.

While funding allotments for each student are increasing, Spar said he expects a substantial portion will go to private schools.

"Last year, they invested $2.3 billion into education in Florida, and $1.1 billion of it went out the door to kids who are already attending private schools on accountable vouchers," he said.

This year, despite a roughly $1.8 billion increase in funding, the FEA estimates $500 to $900 million of the increase is set for student vouchers.

"Most of whom have never attended public school, meaning a loss of funding for the overwhelming majority Florida's of students who attend our public schools," wrote the FEA in a press release.

Members of the FEA also say the budget doesn't put Florida on track with the rest of the nation in teacher pay. According to the National Education Association (NEA), Florida ranked 48th in teacher pay.

"The teacher shortage — it's now a full-blown crisis," said Bobby Agagnina, a Seminole County special needs teacher.

According to a 2022 survey by the NEA, 55% of educators said they planned to leave the teaching profession sooner than they originally planned.

"Students need happy teachers and great faculty. And how do we attract the best and brightest? Make sure they're paid," said Agagnina. "Put your money where your mouth is at this point, and it's not there at this time."

Once the budget heads to a vote by the legislature, it will head to Gov. Ron DeSantis. From there, he will have the ability to veto any item he disagrees with.