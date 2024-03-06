TAMPA, Fla. — A debate concerning Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs on college campuses is taking place Wednesday night at the University of South Florida.

The debate comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law last year prohibiting public colleges and universities from spending money on DEI on college campuses.

Diversity offices on several state university campuses dissolved last week.

The debate Wednesday is being sponsored by the first amendment forum, college republicans and college democrats and will feature speakers on both sides of the issue. The debate is taking place at the Oval Theater at USF Marshall Student Center (2nd floor).

Ameshia Cross and Richard Corcoran will be the featured speakers.

Cross is Director of Communications for the Education Trust while Corcoran is president of New College of Florida and former Florida Speaker of the House.

Cross is in favor of DEI on campuses, saying it is such a political and culture war issue so many aren’t taking time to understand what it even is.

“If you ask most people what it is, they cannot physically tell you, which I think is frustrating,” Cross said. “But in addition to that, don’t fully understand what these DEI policies and initiatives mean for colleges campuses and the college experience itself.”

In a response sent to Bay News 9, Corcoran said: “Removing DEI initiatives from college campuses sends a message of prioritizing merit and academic excellence over divisive policies.

“While some may fear increased divides, the reality is that DEI initiatives are the biggest cause.”

The debate happens Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

For anyone who can’t attend in person, the debate can be streamed virtually.