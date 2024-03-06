While former President Donald Trump has successfully pushed his competition out of the 2024 GOP presidential primary and garnered the support of most major Republican figures, he did so with only around two-thirds support in key states.

That electorate who chose not to vote for Trump — some of whom are independents or Democrats who chose to vote in Republican contests — is a key population of voters President Joe Biden hopes to win over before November, campaign officials said Wednesday.

Haley won Vermont and in the states of Michigan, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Colorado, the former U.N. ambassador scored north of one-third of the electorate and as high as 44%



Fully pivoting to the general election, Biden will give his State of the Union speech on Thursday and immediately follow it up with campaign events in two swing states: one in Philadelphia on Friday and another in Atlanta on Saturday



“Donald Trump’s primary performances are a major warning sign for the GOP, and an opportunity for President Biden to expand his coalition. Trump heads into the general election unable to expand his support beyond the hardcore MAGA base,” Biden’s campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon and campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodrgiuez wrote in a public memo on Wednesday. “Even as Trump appears poised to win the nomination, he has not consolidated Republican Party support. Nikki Haley has no path to the nomination, yet she continues to win a significant share of votes.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Biden said former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley had “a lot of courage” to challenge Trump and be “willing to speak the truth.” He then appealed to Haley’s supporters, calling on independents and Republicans to support him.

“Donald Trump made it clear he doesn’t want Nikki Haley’s supporters. I want to be clear: There is a place for them in my campaign,” Biden said.

Haley dropped out on Wednesday morning after losing every primary contest except for Washington, D.C., and Vermont, the latter of which was the sole state she won out of the 15 GOP races on Super Tuesday. She declined to endorse Trump.

“It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him, and I hope he does that,” she said in remarks in Charleston, S.C. “At its best, politics is about bringing people into your cause, not turning them away. And our conservative cause badly needs more people. This is now his time for choosing.”

In Vermont, where just around 70,000 people participated in the Republican primary, Haley won with a little over 50% to Trump’s around 46%. But in the states of Michigan, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Colorado, the former U.N. ambassador scored north of one-third of the electorate and as high as 44%.

This, the Biden campaign hopes, suggests a sizable chunk of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents could be persuaded to vote for the president. In a rematch of 2020, voters on the margins are going to matter. Last time, Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin — the three states that gave Biden an Electoral College victory — were won by less than 45,000 votes combined. For context, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour averages around 25,000 more people than that in attendance at each show. (Swift has yet to endorse, but she backed Biden last time and shared a post to her 282 million Instagram followers urging Americans to vote on Super Tuesday.)

The Biden campaign noted in the memo that some polls show 60% or more of Haley voters won’t support Trump in the general election. Other polls they cited show around a third of GOP primary voters think Trump would be unfit for office if he was convicted in one of his four criminal trials.

“Nikki Haley got TROUNCED last night, in record setting fashion,” Trump wrote on social media on Wednesday, adding he “would further like to invite all of the Haley supporters to join the greatest movement in the history of our Nation. BIDEN IS THE ENEMY.”

Fully pivoting to the general election — Biden has largely romped in the Democratic primary with little resistance — Biden will give his State of the Union speech on Thursday and immediately follow it up with campaign events in two swing states: one in Philadelphia on Friday and another in Atlanta on Saturday. Vice President Kamala Harris has trips planned to Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona.

“This week's events will serve as a springboard for the next critical phase of the campaign,” Harris said in a statement on Tuesday. “The president and I know reelection must be earned, and we will continue to put in the work to reach every possible voter.”

Polling mostly suggests Biden is running behind Trump in the eyes of the general electorate, struggling even with Democrats and others who voted for him in 2020. The president’s continued support for Israel as their bombings have killed tens of thousands in Gaza has drawn significant detractors within his own party and helped organizers secure 13 “uncommitted” delegates to the Democratic National Convention, two in Michigan and then another 11 in Minnesota on Tuesday, where around 19% of Democratic primary voters chose that option. Biden has 1,527 delegates and 1,968 are needed to win the nomination.

“If Biden doesn’t recalibrate his foreign policy, 2024 could look less like 2020 and more like 2016, when Arab Americans and Muslim Americans rejected Hillary Clinton due in part to her record in the Middle East as Secretary of State,” wrote Our Revolution executive director Joseph Geevarghese in a USA Today op-ed last month. The grassroots progressive organization founded by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in 2016 has thrown its weight behind the “uncommitted” movement. “Now, in 2024, many are feeling a sense of betrayal by Biden, who promised to end endless wars and lead with empathy.”

But the Biden campaign and its allies believe focusing on issues of Trump’s anti-democratic politics, the president’s economic achievements and the fight over reproductive rights will win over enough voters to secure them a second term in the White House, including Haley’s supporters.

“This will be a stark choice, democracy will be on the ballot, women's reproductive freedom will be on the ballot. And I believe the American people will respond positively to Joe Biden's accomplishments,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said on MSNBC on Tuesday night. “There are a lot of Republicans, there are a lot of unaffiliated who are voting for Nikki Haley today, who don't want to elect Donald Trump. Joe Biden's got to go and get those people, as many of them as he can.”