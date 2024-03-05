BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Working in agriculture, a male-dominated field, Chaney’s Dairy Barn farm manager Dore Hunt's life has revolved around cows for years.

“My father, his life revolved around these cows," Hunt said. "My mother, her life revolved around these cows, and my and my children’s life revolves around these cows.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) 2017 Census of Agriculture, women accounted 36% of the country’s 3.4 million producers while a little more than half of farms had a female producer and just 9% of farms were run entirely by women.

"Typically, when you think of Old MacDonald, you don’t think of a 30-something-year-old female," Hunt said.

But this didn't stop her from pursuing her passion.

"I had that love at an early age, so it only made sense for me to pursue it as a career," Hunt said.

In her day-to-day life, she takes care of the young cows.

"They’re like our garbage disposals of the farm, so they’ll eat anything we give them," Hunt said.

She also takes care of the older cows who produce milk.

From bailing hay with her machinery to making dinner for her animals. Hunt handles all of this while carrying her 8-pound newborn Rebecca, who was just born in January.

“Now that I have her, I have to be more aware of what I do," she said.

However, from motherhood to farming, she's able to manage both with pride.

"You shouldn’t think that a farmer is just an old man in overalls," Hunt said.