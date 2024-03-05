Users reported widespread issues with social media platforms Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday, as well as other services offered by parent company Meta.
According to DownDetector, a site that monitors web outages, users began reporting issues shortly after 10:00 a.m. ET, with reports spiking just after 10:30 a.m. ET. More than 540,000 Facebook users and 85,000 Instagram users reported issues at 10:34 a.m. ET during the peak, according to DownDetector. Users also reported issues with Meta platforms Threads, Messenger and WhatsApp, though far fewer logged problems with WhatsApp.
Some users found themselves logged out of Facebook. Others saw a message on Instagram reading: "Couldn't refresh feed."
A spokesperson for Meta says they are aware of users experiencing issues accessing their services.
"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services," Meta spokesman Andy Stone wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "We are working on this now."
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.