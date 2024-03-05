TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After failing last week to win Gov. Ron DeSantis’ approval, the Florida Senate approved legislation Monday designed to replace a bill that would’ve banned minors in Florida off social media.

DeSantis vetoed the original proposal on Friday, saying he opposed the bill’s lack of a parental override. The newly tailored measure, however, is crafted to address DeSantis’ concerns, among others.

“We have to do something,” said Fort Pierce Republican Sen. Erin Grall, the bill sponsor. “We can’t stand by any longer and allow these companies to own our children with this terrible content.”

The bill (HB 3) still bans minors 15 and younger. However, it now allows parents of a 14 or a 15-year-old to override that ban.

“Social media (is) their way of communicating with each other at those ages,” said Kissimmee Democratic Rep. Victor Torres. “So, are we going to take that away from them?”

The Senate on Monday voted 30-5 to approve the measure, which is an improvement compared to the vote margin of its predecessor (HB 1).

Still, some senators voiced concerns. Many opponents consider the bill government overreach.

“I wasn’t elected to come run your household,” said West Palm Beach Democratic Sen. Bobby Powell.

Others, meanwhile, fear the bill will rob minors of economic opportunities. Social media, they contend, is a marketing tool.

“Entrepreneurs and sports recruiting and theater recruiting and music production... (that) can apply to a 13-year-old just as well as a 14-year-old or a 12-year-old for that matter,” said Boca Raton Democratic Rep. Tina Polsky.

Proponents, on the other hand, argue social media negatively impacts youth. The bill is House Speaker Paul Renner’s priority.

He’s likened social media’s addictiveness to tobacco and other products.

“There are many, many things that we all agree that children of a certain age should not do, whether it’s smoking cigarettes or alcohol or drugs,” said Renner earlier this year.

The bill now awaits final approval in the House. After that, the bill goes to DeSantis’ desk.

Renner, among others, expects social media companies to challenge the bill in court.

“Not only do we expect it, we invite it!” Renner posted on X.

The 2024 Legislative Session ends March 8.