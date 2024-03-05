Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an independent who left the Democratic Party in 2022, said that she will not seek reelection to the U.S. Senate.

“Because I choose civility, understanding, listening, working together to get stuff done, I will leave the Senate at the end of this year," she said in a video message on Tuesday.

A message for Arizonans from Senator Kyrsten Sinema pic.twitter.com/1XWFSWgGdh — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) March 5, 2024

The move averts the possibility of a three-way contest in the state between Sinema, failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump seeking the Republican nomination, and U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, a frequent critic of the incumbent senator who was running to her left.

Gallego, in a statement, thanked Sinema "for her nearly two decades of service to our state."

"As we look ahead, Arizona is at a crossroads. Protecting abortion access, tackling housing affordability, securing our water supply, defending our democracy — all of this and more is on the line," Gallego said. "That’s why Democrats, Independents, and Republicans alike are coming together and rejecting Kari Lake and her dangerous positions. I welcome all Arizonans, including Senator Sinema, to join me in that mission."

Sinema, 47, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018 after representing Arizona in the U.S. House of Representatives for three terms. She defeated Republican Martha McSally to replace retiring GOP Sen. Jeff Flake, a vocal critic of then-President Trump. She is the first bisexual person and second openly LGBT woman, after Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, elected to Congress.

Sinema was one of just three independents in the U.S. Senate, all of whom caucused with Democrats. The other two are Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Maine Sen. Angus King.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.