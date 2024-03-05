OHIO — Two of Ohio’s biggest cities are on a national list for having some of the highest income inequality levels in the country, and community leaders believe the pay gap is making a huge impact on how people can make ends meet.

What You Need To Know A recent study found that Cincinnati and Cleveland were among the top 20 cities for income inequality



Each city had a more than $100,000 per year difference between the lowest earnings of the top 20% of earners and the top earnings of the lowest 20% earners



Community leaders believe policy changes are the solution to closing the income gap

Data from a recent study by SmartAsset shows that Cleveland and Cincinnati are ranked among the top 20 cities for high income inequality.

Cleveland is ranked ninth, with the lowest of its top 20% of earners making $115,915 per year and the highest earners of the lowest 20% making $21,102 per year. Cincinnati is 12th on that list with the lowest-earning top earners making $130,127 and the lowest earners making a maximum of $24,490 per year. Some community leaders believe the solution to this is policy change.

“One of those is raising our minimum wage to a fair wage, not just and a livable wage, not just enough money that people get kicked off of the system or getting benefits, getting that help that they need,” said Pastor Lesley E. Jones, Organizing Director of the Amos Project, Ohio Organizing Collaborative.

Besides policy change, organizations like the Amos Project believe it is important to continue connecting community members with the resources they need to succeed.