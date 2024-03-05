New charges were unsealed on Tuesday against New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, including conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

What You Need To Know A new indictment unsealed on Tuesday adds new charges against New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine, including conspiracy and obstruction of justice



The superseding indictment is the latest development in the corruption case against the embattled New Jersey lawmaker, who has been accused by federal prosecutors of accepting bribes in exchange for aiding the governments of Egypt and Qatar



The charges come one day after a judge rejected Menendez's claims that the search warrants that led to his initial charges were unconstitutional, and just days after one of his co-defendants, New Jersey businessman Jose Uribe, pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors



A trial in the case is set to begin in May

The superseding indictment is the latest development in the corruption case against the embattled New Jersey lawmaker, who has been accused by federal prosecutors of accepting bribes in exchange for aiding the governments of Egypt and Qatar.

The new charges against Menendez and his wife, Nadine, were in a rewritten indictment returned against the Democrat in Manhattan federal court.

According to the indictment, Menendez and his wife accepted gold bars and cash from a real estate developer in return for the senator using his clout to get that businessman a multimillion-dollar deal with a Qatari investment fund.

Menendez also was charged with helping another New Jersey business associate get a lucrative deal with the government of Egypt.

An indictment already alleges that the couple conspired with three businessmen to accept the bribes in return for the senator’s help in projects pursued by the businessmen. Both have pleaded not guilty, along with two of the businessmen.

The charges come one day after a judge rejected Menendez's claims that the search warrants that led to his initial charges were unconstitutional, and just days after one of his co-defendants, New Jersey businessman Jose Uribe, pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Uribe told a judge last week that he provided Nadine Menendez with a Mercedes Benz "in return for Senator Menendez using his power and influence as a United States senator to get a favorable outcome and to stop all investigations related to one of my associates."

"I knew that giving a car in return for influencing a United States senator to stop a criminal investigation was wrong, and I deeply regret my actions," he said.

Menendez, 70, has pleaded not guilty to the previous charges against him and denied any wrongdoing. He has since stepped down as the chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, but has refused calls to resign.

A trial in the case is set to begin in May.

The Associated Press contributed to this report