MILWAUKEE — It is no secret that come March, many people around Wisconsin are eager to travel to warmer locales. It is something that is reflected in travel and passenger traffic patterns at the state’s busiest airport.

What You Need To Know March is one of the busiest months for passenger traffic at Milwaukee Mitchell Airport



Orlando is the busiest destination, followed by other warm weather locales



In March 2023, more than 530,000 passengers flew through the airport

Harold Mester with Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport said that March is usually one of the busiest months of the year for passenger traffic. In March 2023, more than 530,000 passengers traveled through the airport. With more flights to warm destinations in March 2024, Mester predicts those numbers will be higher this year.

Mester said the increase in traffic often has to do with additional flights being added to warm destinations during the spring break season. Top destinations at the airport also shift during spring break time, from business-heavy Atlanta and Denver, to Orlando.

“There is a lot more service to Florida this time of year and Orlando. During the peak Saturdays in the month of March, we actually have 26 flights just to the state of Florida alone, 21 of those are on Southwest,” said Mester.

Many passengers say they are intentional about planning travel during late winter. Douglas Smith and Karen Loth are among them, heading to Orlando for several weeks.

“The planning was, by now we are sick of the winter. Winter hasn’t been as bad as usual but this time of year we need to see the sun again,” said Smith.

Full flights around spring break can bode well for future year-round service coming to Milwaukee. Mester said when airlines see full flights, they are more likely to add permanent service.

“Airlines add flights in cities where travelers board flights. So, the more the community flies from this airport, instead of other airports in the region, that can help us increase our chances of getting more flights,” said Mester.