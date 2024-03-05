ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Who wouldn’t want to spend their day surrounded by dogs? For Phil Clark, co-owner of Central Bark in Henrietta, joining the pet care industry was a no-brainer.

“I have three dogs of my own, I’ve always loved dogs so I really wanted to look into this and I know there’s such a huge demand for dog services,” said Clark.

After working in corporate America for more than a decade, he decided to do go into business with his family and focus on something he loves.

“Obviously, dogs are part of the family, they’re our fur babies, so making sure we had an environment that was as safe as possible for the dogs is what mattered the most to me,” Clark said.

It's something that is in demand right now with the surge of pet adoptions that came during the pandemic.

“My father and I always wanted to go into business together so we started looking at different businesses and the franchise option came into play and when I was doing research on industries that were up and coming like we talked about doggy day care being one of them, from a business perspective it made a lot of sense," said Clark.

“They never expected their dogs to do well with day care and then they do now and they are just so ecstatic because they can take them to like dog parks and stuff after,” said Kaitlyn Hults, the lead groomer at Central Bark.

They not only provide things like grooming and boarding, but also enrichment and training.

“One of our first day care dogs that we had, Meyers, at first he wasn’t totally in love with other dogs like being in his face, he would become a little like, show teeth a little bit. He didn't love it at first, but we were able to train him,” Hults said.

“If the weather is bad then we can use some of these small groups right here,” said Clark.

The business even allows bring your dog to work days.

“I have two golden doodles, [ages] 13 and 12, and also a cockapoo as well at 12 years old, so its nice to bring them in here to have some fun,” Clark said.

Making the industry not just work, but also some play.

“Given my love for dogs and my family’s love for dogs, this was really just a natural fit," Clark said.