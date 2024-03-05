MADISON, Wis. — As Women’s History Month unfolds, a local all-female Wisconsin law firm is working to stand out.

What You Need To Know Carolyn Jahnke founded Athena Legal Solutions, an all-virtual, all-women law practice, five years ago





She named the firm after Athena, the ancient Greek goddess of wisdom, to symbolize a commitment to empowering women





Jahnke has organized her first big event called, “Celebrating Women Trailblazers: A Gathering with Women Entrepreneurs.” It’s a brunch at Verona’s Toot and Kate’s Wine Bar on March 16





Through other initiatives such as her online Power Partners Networking Directory, Jahnke has continued to connect and support women in their entrepreneurial endeavors

Athena Legal Solutions, founded by Carolyn Jahnke, serves as a beacon for breaking barriers and championing gender equity.

Jahnke’s commitment to fostering a supportive community for women is palpable in her journey and echoed in the name she chose for her firm.

“People name their law firms after themselves. My last name is Jahnke, which is hard to pronounce, hard to spell. It would also make it about me, and I didn’t really want my law firm to be about me,” Jahnke said.

That was why she said she chose Athena, the ancient Greek goddess of wisdom, as the name to represent her business.

Five years ago, Jahnke created Athena Legal Solutions, an all-virtual, all-women law practice in Wisconsin.

Sara Coenen, the firm’s first attorney, expressed gratitude for Jahnke’s leadership — especially her understanding of the challenges that working mothers face.

Jahnke is a mother of four.

“She’s a mom, so she’s got multiple hats running around, which I definitely appreciate as a new mom because my struggle was trying to balance this kind of thing, that she completely understood,” said Coenen.

Jahnke’s dedication to supporting women extends beyond her legal practice. She said she always aims to empower and encourage.

“The goal is entrepreneurship. It’s really hard and women often doubt themselves when they’re in it. A big part of what I want to do is be a cheerleader, to tell them, ‘Yes, you can do it. Yes, you’re capable of this. And here’s how I can help you,’” Jahnke said.

Jahnke has organized her first big event called, “Celebrating Women Trailblazers: A Gathering with Women Entrepreneurs.” It’s a brunch at Verona’s Toot and Kate’s Wine Bar on March 16.

She said it will be a gathering where female entrepreneurs share their insights and inspire others to pursue their dreams.

Through other initiatives such as her online Power Partners Networking Directory, Jahnke has continued to connect and support women in their entrepreneurial endeavors.

To learn more about Athena Legal Solutions and its upcoming event on March 16, click here.