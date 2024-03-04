CLEVELAND — Alcoholics Anonymous has said studies show alcoholism in the service industry is higher than in the general population

It’s a statistic that Tony Kost, a Cleveland-area bartender, knows all too well as he struggled with alcoholism for several years.

He said he’s always been drawn to the service industry and the opportunity to have positive interactions with customers.

“It’s an industry that I took to from a very young age,” Kost said. “It’s an industry that I really felt a lot of passion about and felt very comfortable in, you know, creating experiences for people, being a part of people’s memories.”

At one point, he said his drinking took over his passion for serving others and alcohol began to negatively affect his personal and work life.

“Due to my drinking, I actually had to kind of shift gears and was asked to leave a restaurant group because of my drinking and I ended up getting a job at a brewery,” he explained.

Eventually, after life-altering situations like losing a job, Kost said he knew it was time to get help for his addiction and he checked himself into a hospital for detox.

“I had stopped enjoying alcohol. I had stopped enjoying drinking a long time before I stopped drinking because I didn’t. I hated it. I hated drinking, but I had to drink,” Kost said. “It got so bad that I was physically dependent. So the desire to drink because I enjoyed it had gone a long, long time ago.”

That was more than seven years ago and Kost said he has maintained his sobriety since. Now his goal is to help others in the service industry who are battling addictions.

“I remembered in the first you know, couple of years in my sobriety, I started to have a feeling that I wanted to do more than just be sober for myself,” he reflected. “Obviously, that is the goal. You need that component, but I wanted to use the strength that I had found to help others who are struggling.”

He now holds weekly in-person support meetings in Cleveland through Ben’s Friends, a nation-wide organization that provides sobriety support for food and beverage professionals.

“There is definitely a difference between people that drink and service industry people and the way they drink,” he explained. “So there is a unique bond, I think already, with service industry people and food and beverage.”

Along with weekly in-person meetings, Ben’s Friends also host daily online meetings.

“Life is hard enough, the struggles that people have, mental health, anxiety, lack of self-worth, it’s hard enough,” he said. “When you couple that with addiction, doing that on your own and breaking free from that on your own is pretty hard.”

If you are struggling with addiction, you can call the national emergency helpline at 1-800-662-4357.