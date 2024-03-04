"Sometimes you would go to work and you wouldn't know if you'd walk home with $20 or $200," recalled Soon Ho Sim, who started pizzeria and wine bar Extra Extra Pizza about a year and a half ago, a co-op that is totally tipless.

It’s the nature of working for tips. For Sim, that wasn’t sustainable.

"It's really hard to plan for a lot of things without financial stability," explained Sim.

So when she got the chance to start Extra Extra Pizza, she jumped at it.

"I feel that my opinions, and voice, and all of my personal experiences leading to those opinions are heard," she said.

"The idea is that what you're getting, is what you pay for," added fellow worker-owner Bridget Murphy. "It's not out of any sort of generosity or what your idea of good service is. It's what our idea of good service is."

Joining Sim are Murphy and Joey Pucciarelli. All three are founding worker-owners in the business.

"The vast majority of my experience is in back of house for sure," said Pucciarelli. "There's obvious wage disparities. People in the back of house aren't typically getting tipped out unless you are kind of in a little more of a fast casual atmosphere."

They, along with their employees, are each paid the same rate, and many are trained at each position.

"We all work together and if one person is busier than another, everybody helps everyone out," added Murphy. "It's because there's not that weird dynamic of someone making more money than someone else."

It's evening the playing field in more ways than one.

"Black and brown people, women versus men, people of color, people with lower education end up receiving less tips than their white, male, educated counterparts for no reason in difference in service, but reason in what people feel that someone deserves," she explained.

Factoring in higher wages and tips might make some prices higher, but Murphy says they do aim to be cost effective.

"We actually do a kind of dynamic pricing of the menu where some things are priced a little higher, but a cheese and pepperoni pizza is honestly a few dollars cheaper than other places in town," Murphy explained.

While it might be surprising, this team found many customers do embrace the model, which is reflective of a shift nationwide.

"The labor force in general is at a very transitionary time," added Pucciarelli. "I think people kind of respect the fact that we're trying to do things a little differently than what most people are used to."

Providing some stability for workers isn't too bad either.

"Knowing exactly what you get to take home, instead of wondering and preparing for plan A, plan B, plan C [...] It's definitely weight off the shoulders," said Sim.

The worker-owners said part of the reasoning behind their name was – extra extra, read all about it.

They have their DMs, emails, and doors open for anyone who wants to learn about their model, either as a co-op or with eliminating tipping.