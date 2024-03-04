TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa is hosting its second eBike Rodeo Tuesday night at Al Lopez Park.

The rodeo will feature some of the newest eBike’s on the market, as well as test ride opportunities and industry experts to answer questions about the growing mode of transportation.

What You Need To Know City of Tampa is hosting its second eBike Rodeo Tuesday night at Al Lopez Park



City is also using the rodeo to promote espansion of its eBike Voucher Program



Last year, the city says it received nearly 1,000 applications and gave away almost 200 vouchers toward the purchase of eBikes

The city is also using the rodeo to promote its eBike Voucher Program.

Last year, the city says it received nearly 1,000 applications and gave away almost 200 vouchers toward the purchase of eBikes.

This year, the program has more than triple the amount of funding and will give away 260 vouchers totaling between $1,000-$3,000 depending on income level.

Austin Britt is Parking Planning Coordinator for the City of Tampa and is also leading this year’s eBike voucher program.

Britt said the city has more than 130 miles of bike lanes with plans to expand them in the future, and the more bikes using those lanes, the bigger the local traffic impacts.

“Three hundred forty-eight miles per person per year that these are offsetting for vehicle trips,” said Britt. “So as we can get more vehicles into the hands of individuals, the more we can see that vehicle off-set and then the more we will also see the reduction in traffic on our roadways.”

The city selects voucher recipients in a lottery-style format, and will give voucher amounts based on the applicants income levels.

Winners of vouchers can choose an eBike from one of five companies partnering with the city.

For more information on applying for an eBike voucher visit here www.tampa.gov/mobility/ebike-voucher-program/ebike-voucher-program-information-tampa-residents

Tonight’s eBike Rodeo runs from 5pm to 7pm tonight at Al Lopez Park in Tampa.