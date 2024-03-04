TAMPA — Mike Evans will remain a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.
At least for the next few seasons.
Tampa Bay’s Pro-Bowl wide receiver has agreed to a two-year contract to remain with the organization that drafted him in 2014.
The deal is worth $52 million and includes a guaranteed $35 million, according to ESPN.
Evans, 30, was set to enter free agency next week.
As Baker Mayfield took over at quarterback for Tom Brady, Evans enjoyed an All-Pro season, collecting 79 catches for 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns, tied for most in the NFL.
Evans has surpassed 1,000 yards for 10 straight seasons, an NFL record for the start of a career and just one shy of tying Hall-of-Famer Jerry Rice’s overall record.