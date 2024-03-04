ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's Grand Prix time in St. Pete, and an anniversary as well.

The 20th Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg hits the track this week, with the main event being the Sunday race that kicks off the INDYCAR Series.

First up is the INDYCAR Party in the Park from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at North Straub Park.

Friday will see a number of USF Pro 2000 and USF2000 practices and qualifiers, along with an autograph session from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Fan Village downtown.

The first races are on Saturday beginning just before 11 a.m., and the 100-lap Grand Prix is on Sunday. The flag drops at 12:30 p.m.

Also happening on Saturday, Bret Michaels will be live in concert. If you would like to attend, you will need to have a 3-day or Saturday single day ticket.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO:

Parking will be available at Tropicana Field in Lots 1&2 for $15/day.

There will be a free shuttle service from the Trop to the race course. The shuttle will pick up on 10th Street S. and drop off at Secon Street S. and Fifth Ave S.

You can catch a ride on the SunRunner! It will take you to Gate 5 and there are discounted fares for Firestone Grand Prix attendees.

Permissible Iems

Aerosol sunscreen

Binoculars, scanners and cameras with small case

Camera stands (tripods, monopods, etc.) are allowed on the grounds as long as they do not obstruct the view of others; such equipment is not to be used in the grandstands

Purses, backpacks and other small bags

Recognized mobility aids used by guests with disabilities are permitted. Guests are advised to bring a lock to chain wheelchairs and scooters underneath the grandstands.

Refillable bottles

Seat cushions

Service Animals

Small, personal handheld devices - cell phones, PDAs, etc.

Strollers

Umbrellas may be used as long as they do not obstruct the view of others

Prohibited Items

Aerosol cans (except sunscreen)

Banners

Camcorders

Camera lenses that exceed 10’’

Coolers (includes food and beverage)

Confederate flag

Drones or other unmanned aircrafts

Firearms, knives, explosives or weapons of any description are not permitted

Fires, grills, fireworks

Folding chairs

Food and beverage

Glass bottles or containers

Golf carts for personal use

Handbills or samples are not to be distributed or placed on the grounds without the express written approval of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Hateful flags, signs, imagery, etc.

Illegal drugs

Inflatables (beach balls, etc.)

Items that obstruct views

Laptop computers (see above for permissible devices)

Large bags including but not limited to: Duffel and grocery bags, luggage

Laser lights and pointers

Motorcycles or off-road vehicles (including ATVs, ATCs, dune bug bicycles)

No flammable or combustible materials except small lighters (for cigarettes)

Noise makers, horns, helium balloons, beach balls

None of the above restricted items may be left in or around the gate area

Other items that are deemed hazardous or diminish the enjoyment of the event by other patrons

Personal protection devices (mace/pepper spray)

Pets (except service animals as definited by Title II and Title III of the ADA)

Poles or sticks (except those to assist the disabled)

Projectile items and missiles

Roller blades, skateboards, skates, scooters, bicycles

Scaffolding and other structures

Stadium Seats

