ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some Bay area charter captains are saying catching buckets of fish isn’t so easy anymore.

And sharks may be the reason why. Or more specifically, the migratory patterns of sharks.

A University of Florida shark expert said it’s because sharks are moving to coastal areas to feed since they aren’t getting as much food in their normal location.

Gavin Naylor, the Director of the Florida Program Shark Research UF explains: “The numbers are going down globally from the high seas from commercial fisheries, and in some spots the number of sharks in a localized area have actually gone up. It's true, people are not lying,” he said.

Still, charter Capt. Dave Markett said there’s no other place he'd rather be than out on the open water.

“This is an amazing office,” he said recently while at the helm of his vessel.

As a charter captain of 50-plus years, Markett has seen it all, and he knows when there’s something different out on the water.

“This is not a problem that is limited to one location,” he said. “They (sharks) are everywhere.”

And in more abundance.

“The numbers have greatly increased,” he said.

He takes about two or three charters a week into the Gulf of Mexico.

“It is not unusual to lose hooked fish on every charter to bull sharks,” he said. “Feeling that bite on the end of the line.”

It has negatively impacted his business, especially the frequency of repeat customers.

“People get frustrated when they hook a great fish and watch you get slaughtered by a bull shark, and they are hesitant to come back and do that again,” he explained.

But he’s not alone.

“Everybody’s lost business. All of the tarpon guides have been impacted by the increase,” he said.

Markett captured video when a shark was going after one of his charter guest’s fish.

“This shark ate the man’s tarpon, “ he said as he looked at the video.

“There are more sharks now than there have ever been ,an indication that not only the juvenile sharks our more numerous, but also other giant, alpha sharks are more numerous,” he said.

He said a possible solution is to change the restrictions on shark fishing.

Currently, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission, anglers can catch and keep one shark a day but two sharks per boat.

"The fastest way I know is to let them keep the sharks that are good to eat,” he said. “And let them take it home and feed their families.”