CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — There are more bookmobiles in Kentucky than any other state in the U.S. The traveling libraries have a rich history in the Commonwealth and are important to people in rural communities.

What You Need To Know Bookmobiles deliver library services to those who cannot physically get to a library



In several communities, bookmobiles were the library service



Kentucky has more bookmobiles than any other state



Every library that has a bookmobile offers different services

When Natasha Nall started working for Taylor County Public Library, she said she didn’t know she would become a bookmobile librarian.

"I’ve told people many times it's probably the best job in the county," Nall said.

The bookmobile has all the services a traditional library offers, just on wheels, serving people at their homes or public stops.

"Having a bookmobile bring you something new is not unlike getting, I don't know, an Amazon package," she said.

The mobile goes to every part of the county so people in rural areas don’t need to come all the way to the main library branch in Campbellsville.

"Some people just don't have vehicles, or some people physically can't walk to their car, much less get into town," Nall said. "Some people have too many people in their family to put in a vehicle to get there altogether."

The van also makes stops at a homeless shelter in the county every Friday, offering books to families in the shelter and to those in the area without transportation.

"They are my best friend," said Roger Brooks, a patron of the bookmobile. "I chit-chat with them, and they get used to me. I enjoy that a lot."

All the books on the mobile are donated from the community, friends of the library or are “weeded” from their main collection.

"That's how we're able to offer books to people who don't want or don't have a library card," Nall said. "There are no fees to borrow from the bookmobile. There's no liability ... and that's also how we're able to give books away, like in these blessing boxes that we have around town."

The bookmobile also makes stops at daycares, bringing children fresh books often.

"It has inspired all of us here, all my teachers and my parents," said Pat Adams, owner of A Child's Workplace day care in Taylor County. "They are so happy, and when our children go to school from here, just ordinary day care, they can already read."

For the last 70 years, Kentucky has had the largest number of outreach vehicles, and they were the first type of library in many communities.

"In most states, the bookmobile service was delivered from libraries as outreach services," said Wayne Onkst, retired state librarian and commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives. "In Kentucky, it is reversed. In most counties, the first library service was bookmobile service, and the libraries grew out of the bookmobile service."

Nall said meeting new people every day makes her job special.

"Everyone is so kind, and I get to bring goodness to people everywhere," Nall said.

Every library that has a bookmobile offers different services, and Nall said she recommends reaching out to a local library to learn more about what they offer.