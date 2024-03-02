Niagara County businesses and landlords can apply for grants up to $50,000 to make improvements to the exterior of their properties.

To qualify, applicants must have been in business, or have owned the property where they are looking to make repairs, prior to January of 2020.

"As a new legislator, I have heard mainly two things from businesses in my community about the original façade program," said Legislator Chris McKimmie, a member of the county’s Economic Development Committee. "The first was from those who took part in the program and raved about how beneficial it was to helping them invest in their business. The second was from those who, for whatever reason, failed to take part and lamented the missed opportunity. So one of my goals was to work with my colleagues to fund a second round."

Niagara County Economic Development Commissioner Mike Casale said Façade 2.0 is looking for projects that, among other things, can jump start improvements of traditional downtowns; support the expansion of small businesses; address issues of code enforcement, energy efficiency, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance; and preserve significant or historic buildings.

"The original program helped 200 businesses and unlocked more than $10 million in total investment," said Casale. "You can see firsthand many of the completed projects as you drive across the county. The program worked just as intended and we are hoping history will repeat itself with Façade 2.0."

You can apply until March 26. Applications can be found here.

The program is being run by the county’s Center for Economic Development.