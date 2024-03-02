APOPKA, Fla. — Orange County officials are hoping to combat high costs of living by investing in housing programs like Habitat for Humanity Seminole-Apopka, a longtime program that builds houses for people in need.

Orange County commissioners have helped donate five pieces of land in the Greater Apopka area for affordable housing just this fiscal year.

On Saturday, one central Florida family cut the ribbon on their brand new home.

“Wow, God, you did this. You made my dream come true,” said Apopka-native Angel Saffold.

But this wasn’t always the reality for the now-picture perfect family.

“For a one-bedroom apartment, that’s something you’d pay rent for a house. It was too difficult,” said Saffold.

Saffold is moving from a homeless shelter to a beautiful four-bedroom home in her hometown. Even with working in the medical field, her salary couldn’t keep up with her six kids and seven grandkids.

But now, she finally has a place, and some space, to call her own.

Saffold isn’t alone with needing affordable housing options in the community that raised her.

“We’re trying to create a generational change doing what we’re doing here with these families,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. “Perhaps without the help of non-profits and the government, they wouldn’t be able to have a home that they can own and call their own.”

As for Saffold and her family, they will officially close on the house at the end of the month.