LEXINGTON, Ky. — This year's first Kentucky Vintage Festival is taking place at Greyline Station. More than 65 vendors were in attendance Saturday.

Ethan Fraley, owner of Grimz Collective, was there selling clothes while sewing



Through his work, Fraley said he advocates for sustainable fashion



Ethan Fraley was at the festival and stayed busy with sewing. He got into thrifting as a child, thanks to his grandmother.

“She took me thrifting for the first time when I was 8 years old, and she taught me how it was to shop sustainable and just make new clothing,” Fraley said.

He started his business, Grimz Collective, a little more than a year ago after his partner taught him how to use a sewing machine.

“I’ll go out to thrift stores, and then I’ll find whatever I like ... whatever my brain comes up with or whatever I draw, I put them on to the clothing,” Fraley said.

It takes Fraley about 13 hours to complete a piece, which he said is a usual length. He added he thinks people should understand the process of how their clothes are made and move away from fast fashion.

“It’s so much easier for them to sell vintage clothing in-person,” said Nick Nardiello, one of the festival's organizers. “Everything is different. It’s fun to see it and feel it and try it on, so that’s why when we can bring all of them together, in an event like this, it’s great for small business.”

Ann Marie Maly owns Wild Asteria, a small business selling handmade jewelry. She set up a table with her jewelry on display while working on new pieces.

“So far, I am impressed by the number of amazing vendors that are here but also the amount of people that are here within the first two hours, honestly,” Maly said. “It’s really cool to see what people are finding.”

There was also live music and a vintage motorcycle show.

The festival will continue Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.