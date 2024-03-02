HENDERSON, Ky. — Millions of dollars are coming to Henderson to connect thousands of homes and businesses to high-speed internet.

In some parts of Kentucky, access to good internet can be scarce.

“One day, one recent summer ago, my oldest brother was home visiting," said Drew Hagan, Henderson County High School junior. "He telecommutes for work, and the rest of the family was banned from Wi-Fi because of the poor connection we have.”

But help is on the way, in the form of more than $20 million.

“We’re committing $10.2 million to connect 3,500 homes and businesses to high-speed internet: 2,300 of those in Henderson County and 1,200 in Daviess County," said Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky.

“It’s going to make sure that this area has what it needs to compete for every job opportunity, every new headquarters," Beshear said.

Henderson Mayor Brad Staton said he hopes high-speed internet access will keep people in the Commonwealth, especially young adults seeking work after graduation.

“When they finish high school, people spread their wings, and they fly away," Staton said. "We want you to remember how valuable your home is to you and how valuable you are to your home.”

Beshear also presented $700,000 to the Henderson County Fiscal Court, which it can use to complete a set grading plan with a 1-million-square-foot building pad at the Sandy Lee Watkins site.

“When the next Ford or Amazon is looking for where they can grow and where they can be the fastest to market, they’re going to see a great site right here in Henderson," Beshear said.

Henderson County received $175,000 in 2020 to extend a natural gas line along Kentucky Highway 425. In 2023, Pratt Industries chose the site for a new $500-million paper mill that created more than 300 jobs.