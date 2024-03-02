DALLAS — Texans can now catch a wave without ever leaving the state.

“You can come out and either experience or do authentic surfing right here in landlocked Dallas, Texas,” said Patton Nix, co-founder of Fireside Surf.

He and his business partner just opened the only restaurant and bar in Texas with a wave box.

“This is a stationary wave, so the wave doesn’t travel overland. It sits in one spot, and it’s formed. It was reverse engineered off the river wave in Munich, Germany. And so, essentially, we put this river wave in a box,” explained Nix.

The surf pool uses Flowstate, a video-based surfing technology, leveraging artificial intelligence technology. The attraction allows surfers from beginners to experts to catch a gnarly wave.

The Flowstate cameras will watch and record while you are inside the deep water standing wave pool.

“Minutes after the session ends to be able to watch back straight away and ideally get back in the water and, you know, get some more surfing done,” said Mike Mortimer, co-founder and chief product officer of Flowstate.

He says the AI technology not only films but also analyzes the surfer’s form.

“We help people identify where things might have been better using body biomechanics and AI models there to kind of really identify where things are good, where things are bad and then help bring sort of key sort of quick fix,” Mortimer said.

The technology is spurring up a surfing community in North Texas.

“Our goal is to see a pro surfer like win a pro competition that comes from Dallas, Texas, or any of these locations where we put at Fireside Surf,” said Nix.

For more information on Fireside Surf and how to catch a wave, click here.