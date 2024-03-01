EAGLE PASS, Texas — Former President Donald Trump, during a visit to the Texas border town of Eagle Pass on Thursday, said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is “absolutely” on his shortlist of potential running mates in this year’s election.

Abbott was not named during a recent town hall when Trump was asked about potential running mates

There’s been a great deal of speculation about Abbott, the fiercest critic of the President Joe Biden’s border polices. Abbott, though, has largely remained mum about the possibility.

Trump’s comments came during a joint interview with Abbott on Fox News. Sean Hannity asked the former president about the possibility, and Trump said “he’s done a great job. Yeah, certainly he would be somebody that I would very much consider.”

“So he’s on the list?” Hannity asked.

“Absolutely, he is,” Trump replied.

According to the Texas Tribune, Abbott downplayed the possibility during a news conference on Friday.

“Obviously it’s very nice of him to say, but I think you all know my focus is entirely on the state of Texas,” Abbott said. “As you know, I’m working right now on the midterm election process. I’ve already talked about that. I’ve announced that I’m running for reelection two years from now, and so my commitment is to Texas, and I’m staying in Texas.”

Interestingly, Abbott was not mentioned by Trump about a week ago when he was asked about it during a Fox News town hall. At the time, he said his list included Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

The front-runner for the GOP nomination, Trump did not produce the names on his own but was rather presented them by town hall host Laura Ingraham, who said audience members suggested them. Ingraham then asked Trump, “Are they all on your shortlist?” Trump answered, “They are.”

It’s possible other names could also be on Trump’s list. There has been speculation, too, surrounding New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, among others.

Trump, 77, said the most important quality he’s seeking in a running mate is someone who could be a great president if something happens to him.

Abbott, 66, has served as governor of Texas since 2015. He was Texas attorney general from 2002 to 2015 and a justice of the Texas Supreme Court from 1996 to 2001.

Spectrum News’ Ryan Chatelain contributed to this report.