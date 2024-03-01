LAREDO, Texas — Victor D. Treviño, mayor of the border city of Laredo, Texas, on Thursday rejected claims made by former President Donald Trump during his visit to the border that migrants entering the U.S. are terrorists coming from prisons and mental institutions.

Trump visited Shelby Park in Eagle Pass on Thursday, a park on the Rio Grande where migrants have died trying to cross into the U.S. The area has garnered national attention after Gov. Abbott seized control of it and barred Border Patrol agents from entering.

“These are the people that are coming into our country and they’re coming from jails and they’re coming from prisons and they’re coming from mental institutions and they’re coming from insane asylums and they’re terrorists and they’re being led into our country and it’s horrible,” Trump said.

The Mayor of Laredo Texas on Trump’s claim that people are coming in from jails and ‘insane asylums’: We don't see what he's saying I mean, this is not the reality we live. pic.twitter.com/MRyTPQIEXF — Acyn (@Acyn) March 1, 2024

In an interview with CNN, Treviño said this is not what he’s seeing in Laredo, which borders Nuevo Laredo, a city in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas.

“We don’t see what he’s saying. I mean, this is not the reality. We live and work here, I was born and raised in Laredo all my life and I know that this is not the facts,” Treviño said.

“Recent waves of immigrants are more likely to be employed, married with children, and in good health,” Ran Abramitzky, author of the report and economics professor at Stanford said. “Far from the rapists and drug dealers that anti-immigrant politicians claim them to be, immigrants today are doing relatively well and have largely been shielded from the social and economic forces that have negatively affected low-educated U.S.-born men.”

During the visit, Trump also called the situation on the border a "war" and said the influx of migrants attempting to enter the U.S. is an "invasion" orchestrated by President Joe Biden.