Voters in Idaho, Missouri and Washington, D.C., will cast ballots in Republican presidential contests over the weekend, while Republicans in Michigan — which held its primary earlier this week — will hold a party convention (or two...or three...or four) to allocate its remaining delegates.

The trio of contests are unlikely to yield any major surprises, as the combined 105 delegates will not put either of the remaining major candidates over the top for the GOP nomination, but it could bolster former President Donald Trump’s case as he continues to notch victories over his closest rival, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Here’s what to expect in the contests over the weekend:

Washington, D.C., Republican primary — Sunday, March 3

The primary in the nation’s capital could give Haley the chance to score a victory over Trump.

Voting kicked off Friday in Washington, D.C., Republican primary, and ends Sunday. There’s only one polling place for the primary, the Madison Hotel in downtown D.C., just blocks from the White House.

Haley on Friday afternoon held an event at the hotel, taking the stage to a largely enthusiastic and packed crowd.

“Nice to see everybody,” the former South Carolina governor said as she took the stage. “And who says there’s no Republicans in D.C.?”

The District of Columbia skews heavily Democratic, with President Joe Biden winning it by 92% of the vote in the 2020 election.

Haley ran through her typical stump speech topics — supporting aid for Ukraine, criticizing Trump’s recent NATO comments, lambasting the $34 trillion federal debt and calling Congress “the most privileged retirement home in the country,” lobbing at the ages of key politicians, particularly Trump and Biden — while pledging to stay in the race for the Republican nomination, despite not winning any states so far over Trump.

“When I started the race, I announced over a year ago, we had 14 people in the race,” she said. “I defeated a dozen of the fellas, I just have one more I’ve got to catch up to.”

“They said we wouldn’t make it to Iowa, we came within 1% of second place,” Haley continued. “Then they said we were down 30 points in New Hampshire and we came in at 43%.”

Only registered Republicans in Washington can cast ballots in the contest. All 19 of the delegates will be awarded to any candidate who wins 50% of the vote.

Idaho Republican caucuses — Saturday, March 2

In Idaho, state legislators hoped to save money by consolidating the March 12 presidential primary with their May 21 primary for state and local offices. But after passing legislation last year canceling the March primary, the lawmakers neglected to take the additional step of moving the event to the May date, in effect canceling the presidential contest entirely — seemingly inadvertently.

The state parties instead will hold presidential caucuses this year. While Republicans will hold their contest on Saturday, Democrats will not hold their caucuses until late May.

The Republican caucuses will largely resemble the first-in-the-nation caucuses that Iowa Republican staged in January. Voters across the state will meet in their designated caucus sites and will hear short pitches on behalf of the various candidates. Then they will vote by secret ballot, with the results tabulated at each caucus site. Vote totals from all caucus sites will be added up and the results used to determine how many delegates each candidate has won.

Trump and Haley will be joined by a cadre of ex-rivals on the ballot — former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and pastor Ryan Binkley. All but Christie have dropped out of the race and backed Trump.

Any candidate who wins a simple majority of the statewide vote will receive the state’s 32 delegates.

Idaho has not held caucuses since 2012, when Mitt Romney dominated Rick Santorum and the rest of the GOP field on his way to winning the nomination. The state held primaries in 2016, which Texas Sen. Ted Cruz won over Trump, and 2020, which Trump — then the incumbent president — dominated over a largely unknown GOP field.

Missouri Republican caucuses — Saturday, March 2

The Missouri GOP will hold local county-level caucuses on March 2, starting at 10 a.m. It’s the first step in ultimately assigning 54 delegates who will represent the state party at the national convention in Milwaukee in July.

The caucuses were organized after GOP Gov. Mike Parson signed a 2022 law that, among other things, canceled the planned March 12 presidential primary. Lawmakers have failed to reinstate the primary, despite calls to do so by both the state Republican and Democratic party leaders. Democrats will hold a party-run primary on March 23.

Some counties will have more than one caucus site depending on the number of delegates being elected to the state level convention. Caucus-goers will need to attend the one based on their congressional district.

In Missouri, caucus participants will “vote with their feet”, by gathering in groups to support their candidate. Trump, Haley and David Stuckenberg, a Florida businessman, are the only remaining candidates with active campaigns.

A candidate with more than 50% support will get all the county’s delegates to the congressional district level and state level conventions. If there is no majority, but candidates have at least 15% support, delegates would be split between those candidates.

Haley on Friday announced her state leadership team, which includes former U.S. Sen John Danforth, who also previously held the role of U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations under George W. Bush.

“There’s a reason Missouri is nicknamed the ‘Show Me State.’ Missourians aren’t interested in the drama or the talking points, you have to show them the results. That’s what Nikki Haley does,” Danforth said in a statement shared by Haley’s campaign. “Nikki’s record as governor of South Carolina and as Ambassador to the UN speaks for itself. She’s a tried-and-true conservative who can deliver for the American people.”

“Missourians have a choice in this election: more of the same, or a new generation of conservative leadership,” Haley said Friday. “We can decide whether the Republican Party will stand for fiscal conservatism and peace through strength, or if it will continue down a path of big government and isolationism.”

Read more about Missouri’s presidential caucuses here.

Spectrum News' Gregg Palermo and The Associated Press contributed to this report.