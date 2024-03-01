DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach’s 83rd Daytona Bike Week kicks off Friday, March 1, with the roar and rumble of engines making their way into Volusia County.
The weeklong event draws in around 300,000 to 400,000 visitors across Volusia and Flagler counties, where bikers enjoy spring riding in Daytona Beach along historic Main Street to Midtown, Scenic A1A Highway and the Ormond Beach Scenic Loop.
From bike shows and live music to cruising along coastal roads, there is something for everyone this week. Some of the top scenic areas for bikers to ride include:
- Street Festival Ride — To Main Street and Midtown and back.
- Lucky Ride — From Daytona Beach Racing & Card Club to DeLand and back.
- The Loop through a 30+ mile loop known for its lush canopies of live oaks, scenic river and marsh views.
- Iconic U.S. Hwy 1 Ride featuring the area’s iconic restaurants and bars to scenic A1A, The Loop and back.
- National Seashore Ride through New Smyrna Beach to Canaveral National Seashore and back.
- Ponce Inlet Ride to Ponce Inlet Lighthouse and back.
- Old City Ride to St. Augustine and back.
Bike Week festivities will take place at different locations throughout the county, including at Daytona International Speedway, Teddy Morse’s Daytona Harley Davidson, and the U.S. 1 corridors.
Some listed events include:
- March 1: 2024 Jam On Productions Bike Week National Motorcycle Parts Swap Meet Opening Day!
- March 1 — 10: 2024 Official Motorcycle Stunt Show Daily Mar 1 thru Mar 10
- March 1 — 10: LIVE MUSIC at Saints and Sinners Pub
- March 1: Budweiser Clydesdales Full Hitch Parade
- March 2: Daytona Supercross
- March 2: Full Throttle Bike Week Kick Off Show
- March 7: Budweiser Bagger Showdown
- March 7: RUFF RIDE
- March 7: Leather and Lace MC Open House, Bike Show and Rodeo
- March 8: 2024 Burning Bike
- March 8: Boardwalk Bike Show
Visit OfficialBikeWeek.com for the FULL list of events.