DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach’s 83rd Daytona Bike Week kicks off Friday, March 1, with the roar and rumble of engines making their way into Volusia County.

The weeklong event draws in around 300,000 to 400,000 visitors across Volusia and Flagler counties, where bikers enjoy spring riding in Daytona Beach along historic Main Street to Midtown, Scenic A1A Highway and the Ormond Beach Scenic Loop.

From bike shows and live music to cruising along coastal roads, there is something for everyone this week. Some of the top scenic areas for bikers to ride include:

Bike Week festivities will take place at different locations throughout the county, including at Daytona International Speedway, Teddy Morse’s Daytona Harley Davidson, and the U.S. 1 corridors.

Some listed events include:

Visit OfficialBikeWeek.com for the FULL list of events. 