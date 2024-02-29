Margaret Sample celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday, but since she was born on February 29, Leap Day, she’s officially 25.

She credits her longevity to the fact that she walks everywhere



She celebrated with family and friends

On Thursday, family and friends from around the country gathered to mark the very special occasion.

She met her husband Willie, an airplane mechanic in WWII who passed away at just 29.

She didn’t marry again.

Margaret never learned to drive and walks everywhere she goes. She attributes her good health to those long walks.

“I’ve always walked, I’ve never driven a car,” she said.

“She’s lived through a lot in that 100 years, some of it good, some of it bad, but yeah, she’s lived through a lot,” said son-in-law Tom Ducote.

Margaret lives with her daughter Sandra and son-in-law Tom in Melbourne.

She also has two grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Her family is looking forward to celebrating her next leap baby birthday in four years.