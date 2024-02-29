VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff’s detectives investigating the disappearance of a 16-year-old Ormond Beach girl almost 20 years ago discovered human remains Wednesday afternoon during the excavation of a suspected burial site.
Detectives said they believe the remains are of Autumn Lane McClane, a Mainland High School student, who was last seen on May 10, 2004, when her boyfriend dropped her off at the Volusia Mall.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has continued to investigate the case since her disappearance, obtaining DNA from family, re-interviewing friends and possible witnesses, and identifying a person of interest in 2021. However, that person died in May 2022.
Detectives continued to investigate, which led to a suspected burial site in Ormond Beach where human remains were found.
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood plans to hold a news conference Thursday about the update in the investigation.