An Illinois judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump must be removed from the state’s March 19 primary election ballot, reversing a January decision by the state’s electoral board.

The decision, as written by Cook County Circuit Court Judge Tracie R. Porter, found that Trump must be disqualified from the ballot under the so-called "insurrection clause" of the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment, finding in favor of an argument from petitioners objecting to Trump’s candidacy.

But the ruling was put on hold until Friday, allowing Trump time to appeal. In a statement, Trump's campaign called the decision "unconstitutional" and vowed to "quickly appeal," calling the judge an "activist Democrat."

The Illinois court’s decision falls in line with that of the Colorado Supreme Court, which removed Trump from the state's ballot citing his actions leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Porter said that she found the rationale in the Colorado case "compelling."

"The court also realizes the magnitude of this decision and its impact on the upcoming primary Illinois elections,” she wrote. “The Illinois State Board of Election shall remove Donald J. Trump from the ballot for the General Primary Election on March 19, 2024, or cause any votes cast for him to be suppressed.”

The U.S. Supreme Court is already weighing the Colorado ballot removal. Conservative justices expressed skepticism during oral arguments earlier this month that the state has the authority to remove Trump from the state’s ballot, but the court has not yet ruled in that case.