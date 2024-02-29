TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — In the bustling downtown of Tarpon Springs, tourist fill the streets. Tourism is a massive revenue source for the famous little city. The one problem it has is flooding. If it rains heavily, the streets across from the sponge docks flood.

Nancy Williams helps run several shops downtown and says cleaning up after a flood is routine.

“The water usually comes up from over that seawall and once it’s over the seawall, there is no stopping it. It comes right into the store,” Williams said.

Vice Mayor Mike Eisner says the city is exploring ways to combat the flooding, especially at the sponge docks. They are considering installing what is called a “vault” underground that would collect flood water through a series of pipes and a water pump station would then push it out. The city is also looking at rebuilding sea walls as well.

However, none of the work has started, and the potential cost of the project is a key reason.

“The project originally started off at $1.7 million. It’s now upwards of $4.8 million. When it’s a $1.7-million project, it’s worth attempting to put the Band Aid on. It’s not a fix, it’s a Band Aid,” Eisner said.

On top of the cost issues, the vice mayor says the construction would expand into the tourist season and that could be a huge financial hit for the shops that rely on the tourist dollars every year.

The city expects the project to take around 6 to 8 months to complete.