HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The annual celebration of all things strawberry rolls into Plant City Thursday.
Every year, the community turns out to enjoy exhibits of agriculture, commerce, industry, livestock, fine arts, horticulture and crafts.
This event is steeped in tradition, but there’s also so much new at the festival this year.
Throw in the midway full of rides and a wide variety of musical guests, and it’s a great celebration of strawberries and Plant City.
This year’s festival runs to March 10.
This year’s musical lineup includes the Beach Boys, Black Eyed Peas, ZZ Top, Kirk Franklin, the Commodores, Foreigner and Flo Rida.
New this year, the festival and Stingray Chevrolet have teamed up for a raffle of a 2024 Corvette Stingray convertible on the festival grounds.
Officials with the festival said the car, valued at $93,000, features a 490 horsepower 6.2L V8 engine, an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, rear park assist, HD rear vision camera, carbon flash painted nacelles and a roof-convertible hardtop.
Tickets for the drawing are $5 each and are available at the Stingray Chevrolet dealership in Plant City until Friday, March 8 at 6 p.m. and can also be purchased online until 3 p.m.
Tickets will also be available at Stingray Chevrolet’s vehicle display on the festival grounds until Sunday, March 10 at 4:30 p.m.