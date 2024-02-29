LARGO, Fla. — February and March are crucial times of the year for Paul Campbell.

After spending three decades in their original spot on East Bay, their rent was getting quadrupled, forcing them to move



Paul Campbell, the shop's owner, said he looked for a new spot for six months before eventually finding his new location at 1135 Missouri Avenue North

Campbell is the owner of Philly’s Famous Cheesesteaks and More.

Philly’s Famous Cheesesteaks and More has been a staple for Philly fans looking for a cheesesteak that reminds them of home.

“We usually cook up about 50, 60 pounds in the morning. We'll just have steak cooking throughout the day,” Campbell said.

It’s how this business got started more than 30 years ago.

Campbell, a Philadelphia native, moved down to Florida in the 1980s and says he couldn’t find a good place to grab a cheesesteak.

“When I was a teenager and in college, I worked a little cheesesteak shop and so I'm like, ‘I could do that down here, no problem,’” he said. “’As long as I can get the right rolls and everything.’”

He not only found the right ingredients but the right spot in Largo on East Bay Drive to open his shop.

It was home for him and employees, like Glenn Davidheiser.

“I don't know any better,” said Davidheiser, who’s been working at the shop for decades. “I just get up in the morning and just take a shower and come here.”

Campbell says they were even able to do just fine during the height of the pandemic.

But last year, he says his landlord told him his $3,000 a month rent was going to be going up to $12,000 a month.

“From $3,000 to $12,000, you're quadrupling my rent,” Campbell said. “There's no way we'd have to sell cheesesteaks for $30.”

So, he started looking for other spots, places that are free standing and, most importantly, within his current budget.

He quickly found out that wouldn’t be easy to find.

“It was hard to find something for three grand or less, you know, unless you were in a very off, off, the beaten path,” Campbell said.

Near the end of 2023, Campbell was close to giving up, closing his store after three decades of business.

“After 30 years,” he said, “I didn't want (that) to be my legacy.”

Around that same time, his luck turned around.

He was able to find a new location in Largo, at 1135 Missouri Avenue North, for the same rent price he was paying before only this one isn’t standalone. It’s in the middle of a shopping center.

“I don’t know how a lot of small places are doing it,” Campbell said. “You know, the mom and pops. I just got lucky that this one came up.”

He just did a soft reopening in January and though his sales have dropped by about 50% compared to the sales at his last building, it’s slowly increasing.

“They find us, you know, if you want one like in Philly, you want a good cheesesteak, you'll find where they are,” Campbell said.

