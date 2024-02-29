BROCKPORT, N.Y. — It’s the end of an era for one popular Western New York restaurant. Jimmy Z’s in Brockport closed its doors one final time Thursday night.

It’s a celebration. But it’s also a reminder of the harsh realities of the business. It takes something special to wait in line for more than an hour before opening.

“I get two cheeseburgers, that’s my go-to,” said Nicole Cunniff, who drove an hour from Buffalo to Brockport, to have one final meal at the popular eatery.

“This was the staple,” she said. “This is where you want to come at 2 a.m., and this was where I would also go on Sunday in the middle of the day when I just wanted food.”

She’s talking about Jimmy Z’s — the Brockport must-have opened 21 years ago by “Jimmy Z.”

“I’ve done my share of every position in this place,” said Jimmy Zisovski.

An end of an era for @platesandshakes in #Brockport. Jimmy Zisovski will close his restaurant for good at 8pm today. It's not the last chance to get a taste of his creations though. He plans to serve out of his food truck through the summer. @SPECNews1ROC @SethVoorheesTV pic.twitter.com/zGLNjtfXqQ — Rich Healey (@r_heals13) February 29, 2024

Zisovski comes from a restaurant family. His grandfather and father both ran restaurants. Dad Poppy still ran the kitchen.

It is not just the food or the unique decor. It’s the people who’ve made this place what it is.

“You have myself and Poppy who have given everything we have into this place, which became more than just a restaurant,” he said. “The community gave us the opportunity to be more than just a restaurant.”

But like the sad, old line goes, all good things must end. Including Jimmy Z’s.

“It's been a fantastic run,” said Zisovski. “Walking away from the community, in this form — the Jimmy Z's restaurant form — is the hardest thing we have had to do."

That’s the reason why customers have been lining up outside, every day, for days.

“Just the memories of literally everything,” said Cunniff, who lives in Depew and attended college at SUNY Brockport.

“It brought a tear to my eye,” said Eric Yockel, who worked at Jimmy Z’s in the mid-2000s. “I was gonna come on Sunday. It was a two-and-a-half hour wait, and I’m like, 'oh, I can’t.' ”

Since COVID-19, the restaurant business has changed. Food costs are high. Labor costs are even higher. And good help is hard to find.

“If we could have stayed open six, seven days a week, and if we could have had enough staff to do it to my standards, there'd be no reason to shut down,” said Zisovski.

From loyal locals to Brockport college students who came after the bars closed, there are so many memories.

“We build our name on late night,” said Zisovski. “It was the late-night circus. And it was some of my best years.”

Times changed and hours shrank. But the stress of running a restaurant never did.

“We don't necessarily want to stop,” he said. “But it's killing us.”

Zisovski says he will continue serving out of his food truck at least through the summer. As of Thursday’s close, the restaurant will be just a memory — last call for a special place that drew them in from miles around.

“The amount of people that have come not just for their last meal, but more to say thank you,” mused Zisovski. “Wild.”