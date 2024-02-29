LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the calendar flips to March, spring is on its way, and that means the 2024 Kentucky Derby Festival.

To celebrate the occasion, the 52nd edition of the iconic Pegasus Pins will be available in retail outlets beginning March 1. The Derby Festival said they will be in grocery stores, gas stations, banks and other locations in the Louisville area and southern Indiana. They can also be purchased online.

The pins are $7 each when purchased in advance at retail locations and $10 at the entrance to events, the festival said. This year's design honors the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, featuring the Pegasus symbol and official teal color, along with the number "150" in red.

"The Pegasus Pin is your ticket to a month's worth of Derby Festival fun, offering free admission to more than 30 of our events," said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO. "Plus, we're giving away a record 15 grand prizes this year, including shopping sprees, grocery gift cards and more one-of-a-kind experiences, so be sure to register your pin to win."

Beginning March 15, weekly grand prizes will be given away until May 3, and any 2024 Pegasus Pin can win. The festival said it encourages fans to register their pins at PegasusPins.com to be eligible for the drawings.

Here are the 2024 weekly grand prizes, according to the festival:

$3,000 Evan Williams Bourbon Experience "Speakeasy Bourbon Party"

$2,500 in Main Event gift cards

$2,500 Visa gift card from Commonwealth Credit Union

$2,500 shopping spree to the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass

$3,000 ticket package including two VIP four-day weekend passes to the 2024 Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life music festivals

$5,000 Southern Indiana VIP Thunder Over Louisville Experience at Upland Jeffersonville

$2,500 Great Clips prize package

$2,500 in Publix gift cards

$3,000 Ashley shopping spree

$2,500 Columbia Sportswear Company gift card

$3,000 Meijer gift card

$2,500 2024 PGA Championship ticket package, including two Championship+ tickets

$2,500 Kroger grocery gift card

$3,000 Topgolf Six Month Platinum Elite 5-6 Individual Membership

$2,500 Kroger fuel card

Those who find and register a Gold Winner Pegasus Pin also have the chance to win a $20,000 cash Gold Pin Grand Prize, which will be given away May 10, according to the festival.

The Derby Festival will host a Pegasus Pin Party March 5 at Main Event in Louisville, 12500 Sycamore Station Place, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to kick off festival season.