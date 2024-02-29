In his visit to Brownsville, Texas, on Thursday, President Joe Biden will urge Republicans in Congress to pass a bipartisan border security agreement that was scuttled earlier this month, arguing that its provisions will provide billions in much-needed funding to enhance security.

Biden will meet with U.S. Border Patrol agents, law enforcement, frontline personnel and other local officials “to discuss the urgent need” to enact the bill, according to a White House official.

Biden will be joined by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — who was recently impeached by House Republicans as a rebuke to the president’s immigration policies — as well as Democratic Rep. Vincente Gonzalez and officials from Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The president will get a briefing on border security operations and deliver remarks stressing the importance of passing the bill. In a fact sheet, the White House laid out how the $20 billion in funding the bill contained would be disbursed:

Hiring more than 1,500 new Customs and Border Protection personnel;

Adding 4,300 Asylum Officers;

Increasing detention beds from 40,000 to 50,000;

Hiring an additional 100 immigration judges and staff;

Funding 100 high-tech inspection machines to detect fentanyl;

Providing $1.4 billion for states and cities providing services to migrants and expediting work permits for those who qualify

Biden’s trip, his second to the border as president, comes amid an increased focus on the border and its prominence as a likely issue in November’s presidential election.

Notably, Biden’s visit comes the same day that former President Donald Trump will be making a trip of his own to Texas, visiting the border city of Eagle Pass, where the frontrunner for the GOP nomination is expected to deliver remarks of his own and hammer the incumbent Democratic president on his immigration policies. Trump was a vocal opponent of the bipartisan border bill.

Biden, on the other hand, has slammed Trump and House Republicans for pulling out of the bipartisan border agreement and made clear that he will continue to lay the blame at their feet from now until November.

"If the bill fails, I want to be absolutely clear about something: The American people are going to know why it failed," Biden vowed earlier this month on the eve of the bill's demise. "I’ll be taking this issue to the country, and the voters are going to know that just at the moment we were going to secure the border and fund these other programs, Trump and the MAGA Republicans said no because they’re afraid of Donald Trump, afraid of Donald Trump.

"Every day between now and November, the American people are going to know that the only reason the border is not secure is Donald Trump and his MAGA Republican friends," he said. "It’s time for Republicans in the Congress to show a little courage, to show a little spine to make it clear to the American people that you work for them and not for anyone else."

Biden has visited the U.S.-Mexico border once before amid criticism of his migration politices, traveling to El Paso, Texas, last year, but Thursday's trip will be his first since Republicans killed the bipartisan bill that would have enacted strict immigration reform in exchange for Israel and Ukraine aid. Despite the fact that a conservative Republican lawmaker was involved in the negotiations, the bill was opposed by several prominent GOP members, including Trump House Speaker Mike Johnson, who argued that it did not go far enough to secure the border.

In the wake of the bill's scuttling, President Biden said he is considering taking executive action to secure the border, which drew backlash from officials on both the far-right and far-left.