TAMPA, Fla. — When Phil Alessi Jr. says he gets goosebumps when he walks into work and sees his family's story unfolds around every corner at Alessi Bakery.

Phil's great-grandfather, Nicolo, opened the bakery in 1912 after immigrating from Italy, and it has stayed in the family since.

“You always had that thing, ‘What do you want to do when you grow up?' But I always kind of knew just growing up in it," said Phil, the fourth-generation owner. "With the legacy now and the heritage, the importance of maintaining and always doing better, because you’ve got to remember, my great-grandfather and his family, they came here with nothing.”

Alessi Bakery has been in the same spot on W. Cypress Street for more than 50 years. In that time, they've become a favorite for their Cuban sandwiches and pastries.

“I’ve been here now since I was seven, eight years old, working and playing in the back with my friends," Phil said. "It’s just really special, so it’s going to be bittersweet when we move over. But it’s time.”

The bakery is preparing to make a move down the street into the old Tampa Letter Carriers building. They plan to renovate the space and add a full bar. Phil said he feels lucky that his family's business has the support to expand, while other small businesses have struggled to stay open.

“We don’t want to get left behind, as far as being outdated and aged," he said. "We wanted to move along with the times and we’re fortunate to be in a position now to do so. We’ve decided to move on here to really showcase our talents with food and pastry.”

Right now, they're in the design and permitting process. The goal is to open the new space by December. While Alessi Bakery may be leaving its longtime home, Phil says his family's legacy will move with them.

“What they’ve done, I’ll never forget that," he said. "Basically, they’re the ones we continue doing this for too. We never lose sight of that.”

After the bakery successfully moves into its new location, Phil plans to sell the current property and wants to ensure whatever takes over the space fits the community's needs.