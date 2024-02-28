As Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine enters its third year, U.S. senators and experts are sounding the alarm on Tuesday that American companies’ semiconductors and other technology were being used in Russian weapons “to kill Ukrainians on the battlefield,” as Sen. Richard Blumenthal said at a hearing on Tuesday.

The revelation came hours before top congressional leaders were at the White House to discuss, among other things, President Joe Biden’s push to send billions in military and humanitarian aid to assist Ukraine’s war effort. The U.S. has been the world’s top backer of Ukraine since the Feb. 2022 invasion, already having spent around $75 billion on humanitarian, financial and military assistance. Ukraine has run low on weapons and ammunitions in recent months and has begun to lose ground after a period of stalemate.

“American manufacturers are fueling and supporting the growing and gargantuan Russian war machine. And they are used in missiles, drones, munitions and other weapons of war. The Russians are relying on American technology,” Blumenthal said. “Our sanctions system is a sieve. Our export control regime is lethally ineffective. And something has to be done.”

Blumenthal said at the hearing of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, which he chairs, that Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy handed him a folder during a visit to Ukraine over the weekend. In the folder, the Connecticut Democrat said, was a list of 211 components manufactured by American companies being used in Russia weapons found on Ukrainian battlefields.

Four companies accounted for 87 of those parts: Intel, Analog Devices, AMD and Texas Instruments. Texas Instruments said they are cooperating with the subcommittee and are working to stop their products from being resold to Russia, calling those purchases “illicit and unauthorized.” Both they and Intel said they stopped selling their technologies to Russia in February 2022.

AMD and Analog Devices did not immediately return requests for comment from Spectrum News, but told other outlets they abided by U.S. sanctions and were working to prevent their products from ending up in Russian weapons.

“The evidence points overwhelmingly to the fact that Russia relies on western technology to power its military capabilities, and United States companies produce the majority of components found in Russian weapons,” Blumenthal said. “I am appalled that American technology breakthroughs are sustaining Russian belligerence.”

With thousands of U.S. government sanctions levied against the Russian government and industrial base, including some handed down as recently as last week, American companies and individuals are barred from working with Russian military suppliers. But Blumenthal and experts who testified in the hearing said the key weapons parts were making their way into Russian hands through third countries and other parties.

One expert who testified said other western nations supporting Ukraine also had companies whose technology was being used in Russia’s campaign, including the U.K., the Netherlands and Germany.

“Modern weapons platforms cannot work without these things. They are the brains of almost all modern weapons platforms, from precision munitions to missiles to radios to electronic warfare complexes. And so in that sense, we have great leverage over our adversaries,” testified James Byrne, the director of open-source intelligence and analysis at the Royal United Services Institute in London. “Now, sanctions are difficult to enforce, export controls are difficult to enforce. And that is true… But because it's difficult, it doesn't mean that we should not do it. In fact, we should try our best to make it happen.”

Byrne said it was likely tens of thousands of computer chips and other parts have ended up in Russian weapons, as well as Iranian and North Korean weapons being used by the Russian military. Both those countries are also under severe U.S. sanctions.

Damien Spleeters of Conflict Armament Research, a U.K.-based investigative organization tracking weapons on international battlefields, testified that while a lot of the parts were manufactured and purchased before the war, other weapons found by Ukranians have parts that have been produced after Feb. 22.

Byrne, Spleeters and Elina Ribavoka of the Kyiv School of Economics all said that the U.S. sanctions regime could be much more effective if enforcement mechanisms were properly utilized and funded. Tracking these parts, Spleeters said, is already being done by his organization, the companies themselves and governments across the world. Pooling that information and holding U.S. companies, other countries and foreign vendors to account -- as the sanctions are intended to do -- could significantly reduce the flow of U.S. technology into the Russian military-industrial complex.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., have introduced a bill to create a pilot program within the Department of Homeland Security dedicated to tracking shipping vessels that evade sanctions.

Hassan and Blumenthal were optimistic at the hearing of Ukraine’s chances at victory. But Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, the top Republican on the committee, echoed the view of the increasingly isolationist wing of the American right, arguing Russia’s victory was inevitable.

“As much as I think Vladimir Putin is an evil war criminal, the reality we have to face is that Vladimir Putin will not lose this war,“ Johnson said. “We need to look at the reality of the situation. I know our witnesses here will say that there's all kinds of things we can do to plug the holes. I doubt it.”

On the second anniversary of the invasion that left much of eastern Ukraine in rubble and the rest of the country under threat of bombings, the government there said 31,000 of their troops had been killed since the war’s start. Another 10,000 civilians have been killed, the U.N. said last month, though Ukraine has not offered their own data on civilian casualties.

At the White House, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said discussions between the president, himself, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and other congressional leaders on Ukraine aid was “one of the most intense I have ever encountered of my many meetings in the Oval Office.”

“The consensus in that room was that Zelenskyy and Ukraine will lose the war if we don’t get them the arms and get them quickly,” Schumer said, noting Johnson’s hesitancy to back Ukraine aid. “We made it clear to him, we can’t tarry or the war can be lost.”