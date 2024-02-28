ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Late Tuesday night, St. Pete Beach city commissioners voted 3-2 to approve a conditional use permit that allows the redevelopment of the Sirata Beach Resort to move forward.

The project involves tearing down two buildings on the Sirata site and building two new hotels. Commissioners spent much of Tuesday night talking about proposed conditions if approved.

Mayor Adrian Petrila was one of the two to vote against it. He said the project doesn't fit with the city's comprehensive plan.

He also said the developer and experts were dismissive while answering residents' and officials' questions.

"The concerns that any of us looking at this project have seen, almost none of them have any resolution," said Petrila. "And so, if there is no resolution, how can we say move forward with this project?"

Commissioner Karen Marriott said she was in favor of the plan because of the community benefits included by the developer, including dune restoration, improved sidewalks and increased ad valorem taxes.

"If we don't approve the application for the conditional use, we lose the ability to negotiate on a lot of those things depending on what they decide to do," she said.

Ahead of the vote, an attorney for the resort told commissioners if their plan doesn’t get approved they would move forward with a mixed-use development under the Live Local Act.

Many residents had spoken out against the project, telling commissioners they’re worried the project will block views, create traffic headaches and change the character of the city.

A lawyer for the group 'Protect St. Pete Beach' says residents are pursuing legal action against the city.