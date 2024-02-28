ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities at Sanford International Airport confirmed an incident involving two small aircraft that required an emergency services response late Tuesday. 

Lt. Dave Williams with the Seminole County Fire Department said that the department is assisting other agencies in responding to the incident. 

Sanford airport officials are scheduled to release new information as it becomes available.