ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities at Sanford International Airport confirmed an incident involving two small aircraft that required an emergency services response late Tuesday.
Lt. Dave Williams with the Seminole County Fire Department said that the department is assisting other agencies in responding to the incident.
We are aware of an incident between two small aircrafts at our facility. We want to assure everyone that there are no serious injuries to report. Safety remains our top priority as we handle the situation.
Sanford airport officials are scheduled to release new information as it becomes available.