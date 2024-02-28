VERONA, Wis. — A beloved family-owned supermarket chain in Verona and Mount Horeb is looking to expand its team.

It’s seeking individuals eager to start on a fulfilling career journey.

Nearly two decades ago, Josh Matts began his career at Miller & Sons as a humble eighth-grader, igniting a passion that would shape his future.

Under the mentorship of Miller & Sons employees and management, Matts’ potential flourished. Andrea Miller, the store manager, said the industry is not always a career that’s considered, but it should be.

“The grocery industry kind of gets snuck under the radar for some people, but it’s definitely a place you can find a home and there’s all different sorts of jobs you can learn,” she said.

As Matts honed his skills and embraced new challenges, he transitioned from bagging groceries to mastering the art of butchery. His dedication to providing quality products and exceptional service earned him recognition from both colleagues and customers alike.

The Miller & Sons’ team said it values integrity, community and customer care.

“We strive to create a welcoming environment where every customer feels valued and appreciated,” Miller said.

Today, Miller & Sons boasts a strong retention rate of 40%, and the family grocer prides itself on fostering fulfilling careers for its employees.

“Working at Miller & Sons isn’t just a job; it’s a place of pride and fulfillment,” Matts, a now nearly 20-year employee, said. “I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given and the relationships I’ve built along the way.”

