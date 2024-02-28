ST. LOUIS — In celebration of Leap Day, Feb. 29, that comes around only once every four years, some businesses are offering free treats and special deals.

Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear guests who have a Leap Day birthday can build a Birthday Treat Bear for $4 at participating locations, according to an online press release.

The signature “celeBEARation” includes a tailored heart ceremony, thematic photo props, a ring of the birthday bell and a shout-out to the entire workshop.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme customers who have a Feb. 29 birthday can receive a free Original Glazed dozen with no purchase necessary, according to the company’s website. Proof of birthday is required.

All customers can receive a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $2.29 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen.

Wendy's

Wendy’s customers can get a free Cinnabon Pull-Apart during breakfast hours while supplies last, according to an online press release. One per vehicle in the drive-thru or dine-in.

No purchase necessary. The offer is not available on third-party delivery platforms.

The Cinnabon treat at Wendy’s debuted earlier this week.

Chipotle

Chipotle rewards members can receive free guacamole by using the code EXTRA 24 on orders placed on the Chipotle app or website, according to an online press release.

Staples

In honor of its newly launched rewards program, Staples is offering 29,000 free passport photos nationwide, according to an online press release.

Customers also can earn 29 times points when spending $29 or more in store or online.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts customers can purchase a combo of a cinnamon sugar donut and a medium hot coffee or cold brew for $2.29, according to the company’s website.

Customers can order online or in store.

Dunkin'

Dunkin’ rewards members can receive a medium cinnamon vanilla coffee for $2 when ordering on the Dunkin’ app or by scanning their rewards ID at checkout, according to the company’s website.

Members also can earn four times the points on all orders.