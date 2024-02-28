FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County officials are asking residents for help in reporting wild hog sightings to the county’s Land Management Department.

Anyone interested in tracking the data can find it on the county's Transparency Dashboard.

“In an attempt to enhance our management capabilities on county lands, and to help the public better understand the hog population in the county, Flagler County Land Management is glad to announce the new Feral Hog dashboard,” said General Services assistant director Michael Lagasse. “The intended use of this dashboard and the separate reporting tool is to develop a data-driven understanding of where and when feral hogs are most active in our county.”

While the county is not able to respond to hog concerns on private property, staff members are interested in getting a better understanding of hog populations throughout the county.

The Land Management feral hog webpage has links to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Wild Hog Species Status and the University of Florida IFAS Extension’s Feral Swine Fact Sheet.

According to information from the county, feral hogs are an invasive species introduced to Florida in the 1500s by European explorers and can cause damage to crops and natural areas, spread invasive plant species, and, in some rare cases, present a hazard to humans.

The feral hog dashboard was developed through a collaboration of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Manager Taylor Phillips and Land Management staff.

Residents can click a location on a map, leave a comment, provide an estimated total of hogs seen per sighting, and even submit photos using the reporting tool. When a report is made, all Land Management staff will receive an email about the occurrence. The person who reports it will get follow-up from the county to let them know that their report has been received.

“If we can better understand the geographic scope and population estimates in Flagler County, we can better understand if and when we should focus resources towards management of the species,” Lagasse said.