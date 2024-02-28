The owners of a dog cafe announced Tuesday it will reopen after receiving financial support from the community.
Boris & Horton, the city’s first dog-friendly cafe, with locations in both the East Village and Williamsburg, closed on Feb. 26.
More than 1,800 community members expressed disappointment through comments on the business’ Instagram post on its plan to close.
However, a recent campaign of subscription boxes, organized by owners Copper Holzman and his daughter Logan Mikhly, sold out on their website, allowing them to stay afloat.
“Thank you so much to everyone that supported this campaign. We’re thrilled that both locations will be reopening in the coming weeks and we’ll be sharing more details on what to expect very soon. We’re humbled and grateful and we can’t wait for what’s to come,” a statement read on Instagram.
The owners had operated the business for six years, serving locals and their four-legged friends in the city.