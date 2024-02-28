President Joe Biden traveled to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Wednesday for his annual routine physical, the White House announced Wednesday morning.
"I'm going to Walter Reed to get my physical," Biden, dressed in a blue suit, told reporters as he left the White House for the short trip to Walter Reed.
The White House will publicly release a summary of the president's physical later Wednesday.
The results of Biden's checkup will no doubt be closely watched as the incumbent Democrat gears up for a reelection battle in November. Wednesday's pysical will be his last regular physical exam before the election.
Biden, 81, was declared “healthy, vigorous” and “fit” to handle his White House responsibilities during his most recent annual physical, which took place in mid-February of last year. Dr. Kevin O'Connor, who has treated Biden since 2009 when he was vice president, wrote in a summary that he "remains a healthy, vigorous 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency."
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.