TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa at Lowry Park will offer public previews of their new Stingray Shores habitat starting Tuesday, officials with the zoo announced.

The environmental dwelling will give guests an opportunity to touch, feed and get in the water with stingrays. Visitors will also be able to join with a professional aquatics team member in the water for the Tampa Bay Rays-sponsored Signature Encounter, a guided adventure that connects them with the species, officials said.

The habitat is home to two species of stingrays — Cownose and Southern — and features a 30,000-gallon saltwater naturalistic pool that is low enough for children to peer and reach into the water, yet provide "rest zones" for the animals if they choose to take a break.

While engaging with guests, Stingray Shores also aims to educate visitors on environmental conservation. Stingrays are progressively becoming threatened or vulnerable to extinction, mainly due to unregulated fishing. The area has interpretative signage that provides guests with additional information about helping the species and ways they can safely share the Gulf waters with the “angels of the sea.”

The grand opening is coming soon, officials said.