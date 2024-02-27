DELAND, Fla. — Get ready to rock and roll on April 20 at DeLand’s inaugural Mud Dogs Music Festival, featuring 80s and 90s cover bands.
The all-day "Blast from the Past — 80s & 90s Bash," at Spec Martin Stadium, will include performances from The Molly Ringwalds, Saved by the 90s, The Hooligans, and Hairdaze.
The festival will also include food trucks, vendors, and activities for all ages throughout the day. There will also be a beer garden featuring local craft breweries for guests to enjoy.
Tickets for the Mud Dogs Music Festival start as low as $29, and can be purchased online or at the gate. VIP packages are also available.
For more information, visit www.muddogsmusicfestival.com.