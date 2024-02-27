SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The action of the 2024 Republican National Convention in July will be centered around downtown Milwaukee. However, nearby suburbs also want in on the action.

From hotel bookings to restaurant events, adjacent communities are looking to find ways to maximize the economic benefit.

South Milwaukee, located about 10 miles south of Milwaukee’s central business district, is taking a unique approach.

City Administrator Patrick Brever, with support for the city’s Common Council, penned a letter to the RNC encouraging their visitors to explore South Milwaukee while in town.

The letter highlighted several tourist activities they can check out, including the Bucyrus Museum and Da Crusher statue.

“The whole thought with this is to get people’s attention. We wanted to do it early. Being the first suburb to put out anything to RNC guests, and we hope that they will consider coming to visit,” Brever said.

The letter also highlights South Milwaukee’s presidential connections. They include Grant Park, named for former President Ulysses S. Grant, and former President Theodore Roosevelt’s connections with South Milwaukee-based Bucyrus Corporation.

“South Milwaukee is really proud of their history,” said South Milwaukee Ald. Peggy Clark. “I think it is important to share that with the world.”

Some local businesses in town said they are glad to see the city working to attract RNC-related business.

Ernie Wunsch owns Skyline Catering, which operates a catering operation and also runs the Bucyrus Club banquet facility inside the Bucyrus Museum. Wunsch said he currently has several catering bookings for the RNC, including one in downtown Milwaukee for more than 500 guests.

However, he has yet to get bookings for the banquet facility. He said he hopes the added attention South Milwaukee is getting will help keep his staff busy.

“We have to make a profit and we want to have the business here for that reason, but this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us to show off what we have in a bigger way to people from outside our city,” said Wunsch.

Wunsch said he is already stepping up staff for the week of the RNC to ensure they will be able to accommodate bookings.